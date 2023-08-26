August 26, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

“Roughly 15 years ago, I could not even get close to the Valankulam Tank or any of the water bodies in the city, since they were surrounded by dwellings and also due to fear of reptile infestations. Now, jogging around the water body has become a habit ,” said Senthil Kumar, a resident of the Trichy Road in the city. Under the Smart Cities Mission, seven tanks in the city were rejuvenated and two model roads were designed as part of the face-lift.

The Coimbatore Smart City Mission, executed by the Corporation has won the first prize in the ‘Built environment’ category of the India Smart Cities Awards Contest for developing lakes and model roads in the city.

Corporation Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Coimbatore Smart City M. Prathap will receive the award from the President on September 27 at a ceremony in Indore.

Water quality

The sewage from households surrounding the water body and even hospitals would get mixed in the water body. But now, the colour of the water has visibly improved, Mr. Kumar added.

Mr. Prathap said that constructing sewage treatment plants (STPs) of one MLD capacity each near the Ukkadam Big Tank and Valankulam Tank have improved the water quality.

The Corporation plans to set up more STPs in the above spots and also for Selvachinthamani Tank in Selvapuram North, and Krishnampathy Tank near Seernaickenpalayam, he added.

Model roads

Bhanupriya.S (34), a resident of Ukkadam in the city, said the new bollards indicating the calorie count near Thomas Park encourages everyone to indulge in fitness activities. There are several activities for kids here and also near the Periyakulam, she added.

Design changes were made to improve road safety in Club Roads in the Race Course area and D.B Road. A 44-foot-diameter musical fountain and a 30m-high media tree with a naked-eye 3D display used in public space for the first time in India were installed on Race Course.

Unique stormwater drainage to filter the rainwater through a geo-fabric before it percolates to the soil was set up and 25 filtration galleries of a total of one lakh litre capacity made of recycled polypropylene were positioned underground to store excess water.

As per reports, the ₹953 crore-worth works under the Smart Cities Mission was to be completed by the end of July this year. The Mission deadline was postponed by a year to June 30, 2024 by the Union Government.