Coimbatore Corporation awaits Central funds for laying stormwater drains across city

July 23, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
An open stormwater culvert on the Thadagam Road in the city.

An open stormwater culvert on the Thadagam Road in the city. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore Corporation is awaiting funds under the Central scheme to build stormwater drains in six wards in the city.

Commissioner M. Prathap said at the general council meeting held on June 30 that the proposal for the drains, which are to be laid under five projects, was sent for sanction.

ALSO READ
Coimbatore Corporation to change stormwater course of Valankulam, to construct drain on Trichy Road

According to an engineer in the civic body, the proposal was sent nearly two months ago.

The engineer said the locations were determined after the civic body studied the areas where there was high inundation during monsoon and need to be taken up on priority basis before heavy rain hits city.

As per information from the Corporation, in the Central Zone construction of new stormwater drains in Ward 31 are to be carried out at an estimated ₹2.35 crore and reconstruction of drains with pavement from VVC Road to Mettupalayam Road on the west side of Krishnasamy Road under Ward 69 for roughly ₹2.67 crore.

Likewise, in the West Zone, two new drains are expected to come up — from LPF Union Office on Mettupalayam Road to the Sanganoor canal under Ward 17 for ₹1.8 crore, and from Thiruvenkatasamy Road to the bridge over Muthannan Kulam Tank on Thadagam Road in wards 71 and 72 for ₹1.5 crore.

The reconstruction of the stormwater drain with cover slabs from Avinashi Road to Varadharajapuram Road junction on Kamarajar Road under Ward 54 of the East Zone is to be done for ₹4.90 crore.

ALSO READ
Coimbatore Corporation setting up drain pipes and channels near Railway Junction to avoid inundation

The total estimated amount to be released under the Central Grants Fund adds up to ₹13.22 crore.

The engineer stated that the stretches within the said locations have also been demarcated and work will begin once funds are released.

