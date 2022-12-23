Coimbatore Corporation asks residents to link ration card with property tax assessment number

December 23, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

COIMBATORE The Coimbatore Corporation has asked the residents of the city to link their ration card details with the property tax assessment number and has planned to set up special centres to facilitate the linkage.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, in an order, said to update the details of the taxpayers in the UTIS (Urban Tree Information System) software, the residents have to link their ration card number with their property tax assessment number.

Commercial enterprises have to link their PAN or GST number with the property tax assessment number. Similarly, the contractors have to link their PAN or GST number with the lease or contract allotment number, said the order.

The Corporation has planned to set up dedicated centres at all the five zonal offices to facilitate the collection of photocopies of the relevant documents from people on all working days and the process has to be completed before January 31, 2023, said a press release.

K. Kathirmathiyon, Secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, questioned the rationale behind linking ration card details with the property tax assessment number. He said, as per the Civil Supplies Department, ration cards were not a document for address proof and were solely meant for the purpose of getting food grains through the public distribution system.

Mr. Prathap said the linking of various documents with the property tax assessment is part of a State-wide drive for data purification and rationalisation. He added that apart from the special centres at the zonal offices, the bill collectors were tasked to go door-to-door to collect the relevant details for facilitating linkage. The civic body administration would consult the State Government for facilitating the linkage online, he said.