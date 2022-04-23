Coimbatore Corporation asks people to wear mask in public places

Coimbatore Corporation has asked people to wear mask in public places saying not wearing mask could make them pay a fine of ₹500.

In a release issued here on Saturday, the civic body said following increase in COVID-19 cases, the State Government had make it compulsory to wear mask in public places.

Therefore, members of the public would do well to follow the Government order. It also appealed to people to complete vaccination by visiting any of its urban primary health centres.