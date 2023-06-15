Coimbatore Corporation asks Flower Market vendors to use cloth bags instead of banned plastic covers

June 15, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation officials on Thursday raised awareness against banned single-use plastic at the Flower Market on Mettupalayam road and distributed cloth bags to shopkeepers.

S. Vijayan, a vendor on the roadside near the market, said the bags were distributed to the vendors inside the market. “We do not have permits, but I have been selling flowers here for 22 years. Single-use covers are cheaper and they retain the moisture that keeps the flowers fresh. Cloth and paper bags cannot serve as alternatives since they absorb dampness. Customers also request these plastic covers, even as we insist, they bring cloth bags. We are in a fix,” he said.

“We receive the goods in either large thick plastic bags or cardboard boxes. We hand over the withered flowers in plastic sacks to the Corporation collection vehicles daily,” he added.

A senior official said the vendors were asked to transfer the flowers to a cloth bag and not use the banned items. “They must inform the customers to bring their own bags to take the flowers instead of requesting the polythene covers. Improper disposal of such covers, that do not disintegrate, are harmful for the environment.”

“Local officials regularly seize the plastic covers from the shops and impose a fine of ₹500. Roughly nine tonnes of single-use plastic covers were seized in the last five months from both product sellers and vendors,” the official said.