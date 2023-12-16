GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corporation approves ₹172.21-crore budget for Semmozhi Poonga ahead of CM’s visit

December 16, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation, in a council meeting, convened ‘in haste’ on Thursday, ratified the resolutions authorising various undertakings connected to the Semmozhi Poonga project in the city. This decision was made in light of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s upcoming visit to lay the groundwork for the initiative on December 18.

During the meeting, a consensus was reached to develop the park with an allocated budget of ₹172.21 crore. “Resolutions on constructing a multi-story structure, the installation of solar panels, and the setting up of a sewage treatment plant were passed with unanimous support from the councillors,” a senior Engineering official said.

Situated on 47 acres at Gandhipuram in the central zone, where the current central jail stands, Green Harmony Park stands as one of the State government’s highly anticipated ventures. The park is envisioned to incorporate a herbal garden, gene research centre, music garden, and stone sculptures.

For the realisation of the project, the State government allocated ₹86 crore in the budget, supplemented by an additional ₹86.21 crore in general funding.

However, a few AIADMK members advocated for the restoration of the VOC Park Zoo by the civic body. They contended that the proposed convention centre was redundant, citing the existing Corporation conference hall at RS Puram.

