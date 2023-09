September 21, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation has announced a five per cent rebate in property tax for the second half of the fiscal 2023-24 before October 31, a release from the Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said

Property tax can be remitted by cash, credit/debit cards, cheques and demands drafts in all the Corporation tax collection centres or else through digital mode at the tnurbunepay.tn.gov.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.