Coimbatore Corporation and flower traders explore options to renovate old market

Estimates and design to renovate the facility is in progress, and works will be taken up under ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme, says Corporation Commissioner

Estimates and design to renovate the facility is in progress, and works will be taken up under ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme, says Corporation Commissioner

The Coimbatore Corporation and flower merchants are looking at options to renovate the old flower market here.

According to the merchants at the flower market, there were 28 stalls and 144 platform shops at the old market. They were shifted to the new market nearby on a “temporary” basis. “We are still paying rent for the old market. There are so many traders now occupying space in front of the market and many who had shops in the old market do not have shops in the new market,” said one of the traders.

The merchants had discussions with Corporation officials and have sought renovation of the old market so that they can go back to that market. There were plans initially to renovate the old market under the Smart Cities project. The traders have now said that the market only needs proper roofing and floor so that they can shift to it. One of the proposals is to take up renovation under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme. The traders have also appealed to the Corporation to take up the works within ₹1 crore so that these can be completed at the earliest, the trader said.

When COVID-19 cases increased in 2020, the shops were shut and the traders were given temporary shops in an alternative location. Now, many flower merchants have spread out to places such as Karumathampatti, Kalapatti and Ganapathi. In an effort to retain trade at the wholesale flower market, the traders want to go back to the old facility, he said.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap told The Hindu that based on the request of the flower traders, the civic body planned to renovate the old flower market as the current place is highly congested. The estimates and design to renovate the old market is in progress, and it will be taken up under ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme.

The project cost is expected to be around ₹1.2 crore, in which the traders had agreed to contribute 33% and the Corporation will contribute the remaining, he said. After finalising the details, the civic body will float the tenders.