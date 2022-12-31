Coimbatore Corporation aims for clean and green city in 2023

December 31, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

For the Coimbatore Corporation, 2022 had been the year of infrastructure enhancement of schools, as well as the recovery of open space reserve sites. The civic body has mobilised nearly ₹19 crore by various means to improve facilities in schools.

According to the data available with the Corporation, the civic body has taken up 97 works for facelifting and upgrading the school infrastructure at ₹19.02 crore. This includes the construction of buildings, toilet facilities, residential accommodation at a model school in R.S. Puram, and smart classrooms.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap says, “we are on the top of the list in mobilising funds through ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme at the State level. Efforts are under way to convert the leftout schools having tiled roofs into concrete ceilings.”

In an effort to improve the urban forest cover, the civic body, with the help of non-governmental organisations, has planted 18,260 saplings in 102 areas in the city, adds Mr. Prathap.

Another significant step is the recovery of the encroached open space reserve (OSR) sites. In 2022, the civic body has recovered 24.26 acres of OSR sites from 37 locations across the city with a market value of ₹ 247.7 crore, says Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila.

Garbage challenge

Streamlining the door-to-door waste collection is one of the segments where the civic body faced challenges in 2022, says Mr. Prathap.

Attempts are on to create awareness among the public about solid waste management and to instil behaviour change regarding waste segregation at the source.

He also appeals to the residents not to oppose the operation of micro composting centres in their locality, as better waste management requires processing waste at the local level.

Ms. Sharmila says the aim of the civic body in 2023 is to make Coimbatore clean and green. Residents can expect better road facilities as the civic body has been laying damaged roads in many areas under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP).

For Mr. Prathap, the focus will be on better utilisation of public spaces as lake rejuvenation works taken up under the smart cities project are nearing completion at Valankulam, Periyakulam, Selvampathy, Krishnampathy, Kurichi, and Kumarasamy lakes.

He also adds nearly 7,618 students from 62 schools, the highest in the state, benefit from the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme, and the civic body has sent a proposal to extend it to all the 82 schools in the city.