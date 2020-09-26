Coimbatore Corpn. West Zone office closed after staff test positive for COVID-19

Coimbatore Corporation has temporarily closed its West Zone office in R.S. Puram after a few employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to sources, the civic body decided to close down the office a few days ago after seven employees tested positive. The Corporation took the swab samples of employees after the zone accounts officer tested positive.

After closing down the premises at the junction of Sir Shanmugam Road and Ramachandra Road for disinfection, the Corporation has moved officials to the nearby S.R.P. Ammani Ammal school.

Sources said the Corporation had retained only skeletal staff to attend to queries from members of the public and those staff were seated outside the main building. The restriction on movement of people would go on for a few more days to ensure that the zonal office was safe for both employees and members of the public.

Of late, the zonal office had seen more visitors as the Corporation had decentralised the building plan approval process and started identifying beneficiaries for implementing the special micro-credit facility for street vendor scheme. The zone office serves 20 wards.