Coimbatore Corpn. to set up two more ABC centres in North, South Zones

April 27, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation plans to set up two more Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in the North and South Zones worth ₹50 lakh, to control stray dog menace in the city. At present, there are two neutering centres in Ondipudur (East Zone) and Seeranaickenpalayam (West Zone).

R. Venkatapathy (62), a resident in L.G.B Nagar of Ward 22 in East Zone, said many two-wheeler riders, fearing stray dogs, drive fast on the rocky roads, due to which they fall and get injured.”

According to the Corporation budget, steps will be taken to establish two neutering centres for stray dogs in North and South Zones at an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh this financial year. Through these centres, a minimum of 5,000 stray dogs will be sterilised by next financial year. Further, the Corporation plans to hire staff designated specifically for the ABC centres.

As per a survey conducted in all 100 wards by the Corporation with Coimbatore-based NGO, ‘Dogs of Coimbatore’, there are 1.21 lakh stray dogs in the city of which 3,320 were sterilised. “The number is tentative. Mass sterilisation drives are in the fray in areas where there are frequent complaints and heavy population of the stray dogs. We are planning to pool in private agencies from Delhi, which could possibly sterilise 5,000 dogs in a month. A make-shift structure for this purpose will be readied for the process,” said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap.

North Zone Chairperson V. Kathirvel alleged that capturing the animals on the outskirts was not done efficiently. “On an average, it takes ₹400 per dog for capturing, marking, transporting, sheltering and releasing. Apart from the surgery, all other works are undertaken by the civic body. We request the Corporation to hand over capturing and releasing of the marked dogs to private agencies to streamline the system.”