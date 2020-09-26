Coimbatore Corpn. to resume barricading of quarantine areas

Move follows instructions from the Chief Secretary

Coimbatore Corporation will resume barricading the houses of COVID-19 positive persons with metal sheets.

The civic body had decided to return to the earlier form of containment following instructions from the Chief Secretary, who interacted with officials through video conferencing on Saturday morning, said sources.

Following instructions from the Chief Secretary, the Corporation Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner held a meeting with zonal assistant commissioners, sanitary officers and other field-level officers to ensure that they reverted to quarantining houses with metal sheets.

The Corporation that had originally used metal sheets to quarantine houses and streets had given up the move a fortnight ago after a resident near Hope College Junction taunted the Corporation with a banner outside his house.

Then the Corporation had said it would only stick bills outside the quarantined house and not use sheets or poles to restrict movement of people.

Now, the Corporation would quarantine a house if the number of positive cases was fewer than three. It would block movement on a part of the street or the entire stretch if the number of COVID-19 positive cases was more than three, the sources added.

As for apartment, quarantining a flat or floor or block would depend on the number of cases, they added.