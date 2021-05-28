Coimbatore Corpn. to cross verify COVID-19 results from private labs

COIMBATORE

28 May 2021 21:43 IST

Civic body is going in for early detection of cases to bring down the spread

Coimbatore Corporation is planning to verify at random the results of swab samples from private laboratories.

Sources said the Corporation was forced to come to the decision to verify or cross check the results after it turned out that the number of positive cases reported by a few of the laboratories was far in excess of the results declared by either the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital or the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

If the positivity rate was around 25 from the government institutions it was thrice that number from laboratories, the sources said and wondered how one set of institutions reported one set of numbers and the private laboratories another when the samples the Corporation took were from a neighbourhood.

The increase in number of samples that had turned positive created a burden on the system and resources. Therefore, the Corporation wanted to check the results by re-testing the persons whom the laboratories had reported positive.

And in cross verifying the results from private laboratories, the Corporation treaded carefully lest it be accused of suppressing results, as it happened last year.

The sources also said that Coimbatore was seeing only 1,800 to 1,900 positive cases a day in the city, which was less than 50% of the cases reported in the district.

For instance, the 1,869 cases reported on May 27 was less than 50% of the cases reported in the district - 4,734 cases.

To bring down the COVID-19 spread, the Corporation was going in for early detection of cases by asking persons who have fever symptoms to give samples or collecting their samples at door step using mobile collection units.

Besides, the Corporation was also going in for early testing of the primary and secondary contacts of persons who had tested positive. The Corporation was checking on people in around 50,000 houses a day, the sources added.

And, to check on people who were in home quarantine, the Corporation had roped in its teachers. On Friday the teachers underwent a training.

The civic body would post them at control rooms or call centres to call and check on every positive person in the city, the sources added.