Coimbatore Corpn. to act against rent defaulters

Coimbatore Corporation would soon initiate action against those who had defaulted on rent, said sources.

The Corporation was in the process of preparing a list of defaulters, number of shops without occupants, shops that it needed to re-auction and with a few other details.

Once the list was ready, the Corporation would start the action, the sources explained.

The move comes at a time when a Corporation reply to an RTI petition revealed that the rent pending in Central Zone alone was ₹ 23.86 crore.

The Corporation had rented out 1,467 shops and of those shopkeepers in 1,198 shops had dues, said the RTI petitioner M. Loganathan.

Shops in the Corporation’s shopping complex on Avinashi Road owed the maximum – ₹ 5.01 crore, followed by shops in the Nanjappa Road Shopping Complex – ₹ 2.16 crore and Flower Market – ₹ 2.15 crore.

Considering the fact that the Corporation had more complexes to rent in the Central and West zones, the total dues could cross ₹ 50 crore, Mr. Loganathan said and sought action from the civic body.

The sources said the Corporation, to recover the dues, was planning to also cancel the allotment to those with dues and blacklist them from participating from future auction. This action was all the more necessary because the civic body was trying to improve its finances, the sources added.