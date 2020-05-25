Coimbatore Corpn. sees increase in number of applications seeking building plan approval

With the State Government easing lockdown restrictions by allowing construction work, the Coimbatore Corporation has started seeing an increase in number of applications seeking building plan approval.

In the past few days, the Corporation had started receiving applications from people seeking plan approval, said the Corporation sources, adding that the number of applications, however, had not reached the pre-COVID-19 lockdown levels.

Prior to the lockdown the Corporation used to receive between 200 and 250 applications a month. Now, in the past few days, it had seen over 100 applications.

During the initial days of the lockdown when the Corporation’s focus was on enforcing the shutdown, establishing containment zones, spraying disinfectants, lifting swab samples and arranging vehicles to sell vegetables at doorsteps, the officials, including those from the Town Planning wing looked after the additional responsibilities handed to them.

During the period, the Corporation received no application as people remained indoors. At that point in time, the Corporation had 300 applications pending.

The Corporation had accorded plan approval for the pending applications during the lockdown period and started sending those to the applicants.

The Corporation had started processing the freshly received 100 applications, the sources said and added that very soon it would give the approval.

The sources also said there only one issue that the Corporation tried to address. Prior to the lockdown it had a payment centre at the head office in Town Hall. Employees of a private agency appointed by a bank, with which the Corporation had an account, used to collect the building plan approval fee. During the lockdown, given the restriction on movement of people, the Corporation could not open the payment centre. It was talking to the bank concerned to reopen it soon. In the meanwhile, it had asked the applicants to pay online.