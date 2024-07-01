In a recent ₹11-crore proposal sent by the Coimbatore Corporation to the State government for infrastructel development in schools, several requests have been made for toilets for girls, new classrooms, and the demolition of unused infrastructure to accommodate playgrounds.

“We have a playground, but it is too small and cannot accommodate the 602 students in the school, especially in the mornings when everyone assembles on the ground for prayers and activities,” said a representative of the Masakalipalayam Corporation Middle School. “Most schools have unused sheds that can be demolished to expand playground space,” he added.

In some schools, growing student enrolment has also created the need for additional classrooms and sanitation infrastructure for female students. Most schools have a cap of 20 washroom units for all students, built in the 2010-11 period. Since then, student population has increased in most schools.

“Some of the infrastructure are outdated and cannot accommodate the needs of students and faculty today,” said a parent from the Corporation Middle School in Shahjahan Nagar.

The proposal, which was sent for 26 schools, will most likely be utilised for all 148 schools - 83 primary schools, 38 middle schools, 10 high schools, and 17 higher secondary schools, according to a senior official of the Corporation.

