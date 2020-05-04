Coimbatore Corpn. resumes work on D.B. Road

After stopping work to comply with the lockdown norms, ordered to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Coimbatore Corporation has resumed work to lay underground sewer lines on D.B. Road.

According to sources, as part of the ₹24.36 crore work to turn D.B. Road into a model road, the Corporation had taken up work to replace the main sewer line on D.B. Road. As an old sewer line was in use for 1.20 km, the entire length of the road, the Corporation decided to lay to two new pipelines on both sides of the existing line to deactivate the old line.

The Corporation did so to ensure that it did not have to dig the D.B. Road again for problems in underground drainage once it had completed the model road project, for that would have meant the very defeat of the model road concept.

As it began laying the new pipelines on both sides of the D.B. Road, the Corporation had to stop work due to the lockdown order.

At the time of stopping work, the Corporation had completed laying pipeline for 600m on each side – 1.20 km.

It had resumed work to complete the work – to lay 1.20 km pipeline, the sources said and added that the Corporation had asked the contractor concerned to use the locally available labour force for the purpose.

And, the work did not involve more manpower because it was more to do with digging road using earth movers and laying the pipelines.

Notwithstanding that, the Corporation had also asked the contractor to ensure that the works had masks and personal protection gear, wherever necessary.

The sources also said that the civic body was keen on resuming the work now because the lockdown had ensured that there was no necessity to close the road for traffic, which was an advantage.