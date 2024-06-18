ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corpn. resumes grievances redress meetings, inducts three septic tank cleaning vehicles to end manual scavenging

Updated - June 18, 2024 06:12 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 04:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Three new vehicles procured by the Coimbatore Corporation to clean septic tanks. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coimbatore Corporation resumed its grievances redress day meeting on June 18, 2024 (Tuesday), following a three-month hiatus due to Lok Sabha election.

The civic body received 31 petitions from the public during the meeting, which was headed by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, and Deputy Commissioner K. Sivakumar.

In a petition, the residents of Archana Garden (Ward 34) raised complaints about the inundation of roads in their locality due to clogged storm water drains.

Before the session began, the Commissioner and Mayor inaugurated three septic tank cleaning vehicles procured at ₹1.33 crore, which will be deployed in R. S. Puram (Ward 70), to put an end to manual scavenging.

The civic body officials also distributed 15,726 cleaning accessories, including brooms, dustpans, rakes, and buckets for dust collection, to conservancy workers. The accessories were procured at a total cost of ₹63.44 lakh.

After the meeting, Mr. Prabhakaran told mediapersons a fine of ₹50,000 was levied on the contractor responsible for desilting work at 100ft Road, Gandhipuram, following an incident where a woman fell into an open drain. “We will also take disciplinary action against the Assistant Engineer in charge of the area,” he said. A memo has been issued for the same.

