Coimbatore Corpn. resumes grievances redress meetings, inducts three septic tank cleaning vehicles to end manual scavenging

The Coimbatore Corporation resumed its grievances redress day meeting on June 18, 2024 (Tuesday), following a three-month hiatus due to Lok Sabha election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body received 31 petitions from the public during the meeting, which was headed by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, and Deputy Commissioner K. Sivakumar.

In a petition, the residents of Archana Garden (Ward 34) raised complaints about the inundation of roads in their locality due to clogged storm water drains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the session began, the Commissioner and Mayor inaugurated three septic tank cleaning vehicles procured at ₹1.33 crore, which will be deployed in R. S. Puram (Ward 70), to put an end to manual scavenging.

The civic body officials also distributed 15,726 cleaning accessories, including brooms, dustpans, rakes, and buckets for dust collection, to conservancy workers. The accessories were procured at a total cost of ₹63.44 lakh.

After the meeting, Mr. Prabhakaran told mediapersons a fine of ₹50,000 was levied on the contractor responsible for desilting work at 100ft Road, Gandhipuram, following an incident where a woman fell into an open drain. “We will also take disciplinary action against the Assistant Engineer in charge of the area,” he said. A memo has been issued for the same.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.