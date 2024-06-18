GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corpn. resumes grievances redress meetings, inducts three septic tank cleaning vehicles to end manual scavenging

Updated - June 18, 2024 06:12 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 04:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Three new vehicles procured by the Coimbatore Corporation to clean septic tanks.

Three new vehicles procured by the Coimbatore Corporation to clean septic tanks. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coimbatore Corporation resumed its grievances redress day meeting on June 18, 2024 (Tuesday), following a three-month hiatus due to Lok Sabha election.

The civic body received 31 petitions from the public during the meeting, which was headed by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, and Deputy Commissioner K. Sivakumar.

In a petition, the residents of Archana Garden (Ward 34) raised complaints about the inundation of roads in their locality due to clogged storm water drains.

Before the session began, the Commissioner and Mayor inaugurated three septic tank cleaning vehicles procured at ₹1.33 crore, which will be deployed in R. S. Puram (Ward 70), to put an end to manual scavenging.

The civic body officials also distributed 15,726 cleaning accessories, including brooms, dustpans, rakes, and buckets for dust collection, to conservancy workers. The accessories were procured at a total cost of ₹63.44 lakh.

After the meeting, Mr. Prabhakaran told mediapersons a fine of ₹50,000 was levied on the contractor responsible for desilting work at 100ft Road, Gandhipuram, following an incident where a woman fell into an open drain. “We will also take disciplinary action against the Assistant Engineer in charge of the area,” he said. A memo has been issued for the same.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.