Coimbatore Corpn. removes encroachment on Muthannankulam

Coimbatore

13 July 2021 23:51 IST

The civic body has so far reclaimed 14 acres of land

The Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday demolished seven temples built encroaching on Muthannankulam, off Poosaripalayam Road.

Officials led by Executive Engineer S. Ravichandran and Assistant Town Planning Officer K. Sathya deployed earth movers and heavy machinery to demolish Amman Kovil, Bannari Amman Kovil, Angala Parameswari, Karupparayan Kovil, Muneeswaran Kovil and a few other temples on the northern bund of the tank, which the Corporation had taken up for rejuvenation and development under the Smart Cities Mission.

The Corporation had earlier removed around 2,400 families from the tank bund after demolishing their houses in early 2020 and providing alternative houses in the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board projects in Keeranatham, Malumichampattyand Kovaipudur.

It was after relocating the people that the Corporation had to demolish the temples to prevent law and order issues, said the Corporation sources.

However, around 150 persons gathered near the tank to oppose the demolition. The Coimbatore City Police personnel present there removed the protesters.

With the demolition of the seven temples, the Muthannankulam bund was almost free of encroachments, the sources said and added that the total land reclaimed thus far was 14 acre. The total tank area was 90 acre.

The sources further said that the Corporation would next focus on removing encroachments on Krishnampathy tank, which was west of Muthannankulam. The Corporation had already relocated close to 300 families who lived encroaching the tank.