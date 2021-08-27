Coimbatore Corpn. readies schools for reopening on September 1

Coimbatore

27 August 2021 23:54 IST

Commissioner holds meeting with education and engineering wing officials

Ahead of the reopening of high and higher secondary schools for students of Classes IX to XII on September 1, the Coimbatore Corporation has started cleaning the campuses.

Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, who held a meeting with the education and engineering wing officials to ready the schools, had given a 15-point checklist to the school heads and engineers concerned.

The task includes cleaning campus, classrooms, readying blackboard, staff room, toilets, water tank, checking and if necessary replacing water purifiers, etc.

Advertising

Advertising

Two days ahead of the reopening, the Corporation would spray disinfectants in classrooms, the sources said.

On Thursday and Friday, the Corporation conducted parent-teacher meetings at schools it would reopen.

At the end of the meeting on Thursday, the Corporation had conducted special vaccination camp for parents, Mr. Sunkara said and added that 3,800 parents got their first or second dose on the day.

The Corporation also checked on the vaccination status of its teaching and non-teaching staff and found almost all of them to have completed vaccination.

The Corporation would provide hand sanitisers and soaps at schools for students and staff. Likewise, it had also sensitised noon meal staff to the procedures to be followed while cooking and serving lunch, the Commissioner also said.