Coimbatore Corpn. ranks first in State in Smart Cities project implementation

Coimbatore Corporation ranks first among the 11 urban local bodies in the State in implementing projects taken up under the Central Government-funded Smart Cities Mission programme.

At a State-level review meeting, held in Chennai on Friday, which saw officials from the 11 municipal corporations participate, Coimbatore Corporation ranked first, said the civic body sources. Though the third-ranked Greater Chennai Corporation had also completed as many projects as the Coimbatore Corporation – 18 – the latter ranked first because it had no project that needed either approval or preparation of detailed project report.

The Greater Chennai Corporation had three projects for which the civic body was preparing detailed project report.

The sources said that the Coimbatore Corporation had completed 18 projects worth ₹ 72.67 crore, had 21 projects in various stages of execution at ₹ 755.56 crore, was evaluating tender for four projects that were worth ₹ 7.28 crore, had called for tender for a project for ₹ 15.7 crore and had five projects worth ₹ 163.59 crore for which it had called for tender.

In all, the civic body had taken up 49 projects worth ₹ 1,014.8 crore.

The projects that the Corporation had completed included installation of air quality monitoring devices, erection of digital display boards, construction of two solar power plants of one MW each, development of four parks among a few others.

The projects that it was implementing included the one for 24x7 drinking water distribution, lake development, and multi-level car parking among a few others.

The projects for which the Coimbatore Corporation was yet to call for tender included development of Race Course as a model road, rejuvenation of Narasampathy and Kurichi tanks, biomining accumulated waste in Vellalore and purchase of light commercial vehicles for waste collection.

The sources said the Corporation was looking at quickening the pace of development of lakes so that the city's residents get to have places for recreation and the Corporation improve its ranking among urban local bodies.