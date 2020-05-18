Coimbatore Corpn. puts off shifting markets

COIMBATORE

18 May 2020 22:52 IST

Coimbatore Corporation has put off at the last minute the process of shifting the makeshift markets out of bus stand.

The Corporation, on Sunday, had issued a release saying it would shift the markets at Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand and Central Bus Stand to the ground adjoining the Coimbatore Central Prison complex on Dr. Nanjappa Road, the market at the Ukkadam Bus Stand to the ground at Vandi Pettai in Ukkadam, the market on Mettupalayam Road Bus Stand to the ground at the Government College of Technology on Thadagam Road, the market at Singanallur Bus Stand to farmers’ market (Uzhavar Sandhai) on Trichy Road and the ground near the housing unit – both on Trichy Road.

Personal distancing norm

The Corporation had set up the makeshift markets soon after the State Government had imposed lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19. And while establishing the makeshift markets, the Corporation had closed down the T.K. Market, the Ukkadam vegetable market, the Anna Market (retail), Dr. M.G.R. Wholesale Vegetable Market and the farmers’ market on Trichy Road. This was to ensure personal distancing norm, it had reasoned.

On Sunday, though, the Corporation said it proposed to shift the market as the State Government had proposed to operate buses to allow public transportation. But as it was yet to issue guidelines and the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Coimbatore Zone, was yet to take a decision, the Corporation on Sunday night decided that it would continue to run the makeshift markets at the bus stand.

Sources in the civic body said at the alternative locations, the Corporation had levelled the ground, erected sheds wherever necessary and installed mobile toilets for the convenience of the traders and consumers.

Flower market

In a day’s notice, the Corporation was ready to shift the markets, they said and added that the same was true of the Flower Market on Mettupalayam Road as well.

The Corporation had proposed to shift the market to the Devangapet school ground.