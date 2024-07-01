ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corpn. plans DPR to enhance drinking water supply in West zone

Updated - July 01, 2024 09:37 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation has announced that a detailed project report (DPR) will soon be prepared to address drinking water supply issues in the city’s West zone, by enhancing the Pilloor-III project.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an inspection of the Pilloor-III water supply lines and overhead tank in Koundampalayam on Monday, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said drinking water was being supplied once every six days instead of every three to four days, due to delay caused by mechanised pumping.

“We are looking to explore how water can be supplied more quickly using gravity,” the Commissioner said. The project will include the construction of an additional master storage reservoir and a storage reservoir for the zone to increase water supply.

“We will be conducting a meeting on Tuesday for the West zone to find solutions for several other areas that face similar issues. At present, Pilloor-III testing is under way in the East and North zones,” the Commissioner added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US