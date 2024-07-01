GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corpn. plans DPR to enhance drinking water supply in West zone

Updated - July 01, 2024 09:37 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation has announced that a detailed project report (DPR) will soon be prepared to address drinking water supply issues in the city’s West zone, by enhancing the Pilloor-III project.

During an inspection of the Pilloor-III water supply lines and overhead tank in Koundampalayam on Monday, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said drinking water was being supplied once every six days instead of every three to four days, due to delay caused by mechanised pumping.

“We are looking to explore how water can be supplied more quickly using gravity,” the Commissioner said. The project will include the construction of an additional master storage reservoir and a storage reservoir for the zone to increase water supply.

“We will be conducting a meeting on Tuesday for the West zone to find solutions for several other areas that face similar issues. At present, Pilloor-III testing is under way in the East and North zones,” the Commissioner added.

Coimbatore / water / drinking water

