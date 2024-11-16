 />
Coimbatore Corpn. plans ₹245 crore Reverse Osmosis plant to reduce stress on freshwater sources

Published - November 16, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sibi Sreevathson T.C.

The Coimbatore Corporation plans to set up a Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant of 25 MLD (Million Litres per Day) at the Ukkadam Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) premises.

This project, estimated to cost ₹245 crore, aims to address untreated sewage discharge into lakes and river channels and reduce industrial dependency on fresh water sources.

The Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “We plan to set up a Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) or a Tertiary Treatment Reverse Filtration (TTRF) plant. The proposed plant will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. It aims to treat STP water, with the diluted output from the RO plant undergoing further treatment before being released into the Noyyal River system. The recovery ratio of the system will depend upon the water feed, design, and technology used. The survey will include the study of groundwater usage in the city and the water standards of treated water from the STP.”

Mr. Prabakaran further drew a comparison to Chennai, where TTRO plants managed by the Metro Water Department sell treated water to industries at ₹75 a kilolitre. “A profit-sharing model will be implemented here as well. Details, including the technology to be used, revenue sharing, and water selling rates, will be finalised after the survey, which is expected to conclude in six months.”

This initiative aims to reduce the stress on freshwater sources in the city, which are currently used for non-drinking purposes. The Corporation’s broader goal is to complete construction of the four proposed STPs by 2026, fully eliminating untreated sewage discharge into the city’s water bodies. Additionally, TTRO and TTRF plants are planned to be set up at all STP sites in the city.

