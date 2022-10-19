Coimbatore Corpn. passes resolution opposing decision of parliamentary panel on languages

AIADMK councillor R. Prabhakaran staging a sit-in protest during the Coimbatore Corporation council meeting on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

A special resolution opposing the recommendation of a parliamentary panel on languages to make Hindi a medium of instruction in central educational institutions was passed in the general council meeting of the Coimbatore l Corporation on Wednesday.

Floor leader of DMK R. Karthikeyan introduced the resolution, which was passed unanimously.

The council also passed a special resolution recommending an increase in the daily wage of the conservancy workers, who are employed as contract laboureres. The resolution would be forwarded to the State government for approval.

A resolution was adopted to implement the collection of new property tax based on zonation in buildings that sought approval from April 1, 2022. The Corporation through a circular invited the residents to file the application forms, which fall under the new property tax regime.

Earlier, the council passed a resolution in July related to property tax collection based on zonation. The resolution was not implemented as the councillors raised discrepancies in the zonation. After getting written objections from the councillors, the civic body processed those claims, and a final resolution with changes was passed.

Many councillors and Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar alleged that the officials were not consulting the councillors while carrying out civic works in their wards. Councillors alleged that they were neither consulted at the planning nor at the execution level. The committee chairpersons raised charges against the officials that they were not participating in the committee meetings.

Earlier, in a dramatic opening to the council meeting, the AIADMK councillor R. Prabhakaran staged a demonstration on the well of the house alleging that the Corporation officials failed to address the grievances in his ward.

Mr. Prabhakaran, representing ward 47 in the central zone, had demanded benches for the students of the Corporation school in Rathinapuri in the previous council meeting. Since the grievance was not fulfilled, the dissenting councillor sat on the well of the house and staged a dharna. The Mayor and the Commissioner promised to address the issue within a week.