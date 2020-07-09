Coimbatore Corpn. organises fever surveillance camps

Coimbatore

09 July 2020 23:24 IST

The Coimbatore Corporation has started conducting fever surveillance camps to screen the public for COVID-19 symptoms from Thursday.

Officials said camps were organised at 37 locations to cover all the 100 wards within the Corporation limits. While 32 camps were organised by various urban primary health centres (UPHCs), five were organised by the Corporation in containment zones.

Those willing to get themselves screened for COVID-19 symptoms could visit these camps from 10 a.m., the officials said. All the camps were equipped with thermal scanners and pulse oximeters. Swab samples were lifted for those persons whose body temperature was high or their oxygen level in blood low.

All those visiting the camps would be given kabasura kudineer (herbal concoction considered to boost immunity) and multi-vitamin tablets. Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath inspected the camps on Thursday. The camps would be organised in 32 different locations by the respective UPHCs on Friday. For details regarding COVID-19, the public shall contact the Corporation at 1077, 0422-2302323 and 97505 54321.

Erode Staff Reporter adds

With COVID-19 positive cases increasing in the Corporation limits, special medical camps to screen residents with symptoms of fever and lifting of swab samples from them began on Thursday.

Of the total cases in the district, 142 were reported in the Corporation limits. Fifty cases were reported in Rajajipuram and Periyar Nagar alone. On Thursday, seven camps were held at slum areas. Swab samples were collected from persons who complained of fever and tiredness.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu camps would be conducted in slum areas and in residential areas located near the containment zones as a proactive measure to check for symptoms in people. Around 300 residents were screened on Thursday.