Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corpn. launches telemedicine app

Coimbatore Corporation has launched a mobile application, CBECORP VMed, on android platform to provide telemedicine service.

A release from the civic body said Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian launched the application saying it was intended to spare the people of having to go to a clinic or having to consult their physician for simple treatment and to contain the COVID-19 spread.

The civic body had joined hands with Dhanush Healthcare to launch the application which the city’s residents could use 24x7 to reach doctors through video call at no cost. If physicians suspected that the person calling could have contracted COVID-19, he or she then would alert the Corporation medical team concerned to collect samples and follow-up action.

Among the residents, the elderly, children and pregnant women would benefit the most. IPeople could access the mobile application also at http://qrgo.page.link/sby6R.


