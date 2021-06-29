Coimbatore Corpn. helps A.P. youth reunite with family

Coimbatore

29 June 2021 23:29 IST

He had left home following differences with the family

Coimbatore Corporation has helped a youth from Andhra Pradesh return home. Sources said V. Rajesh, who had left home at Tadepalle in Guntur district, landed at the Podanur Railway Junction a few days ago.

The Railway Police personnel who found him loitering around the Junction, questioned him and later took him to the Coimbatore Corporation’s night shelter in R.S. Puram. The caretaker at the shelter, K. Gangadharan, interacted with Mr. Rajesh to find out that he was an engineering graduate and had left home following differences with the family.

Mr. Gangadharan with the help of team counselled Mr. Rajesh to return home. After he gave the nod, Mr. Gangadharan reached out to Mr. Rajesh’s father Venkaiah, who with his father drove down to the city to take back his son, sources said. Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara played a supportive role, Mr. Gangadharan said.

