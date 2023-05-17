HamberMenu
Coimbatore Corpn. fines tanker owner for discharging untreated water collected from factories into STP

May 17, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation has fined the owner of a private cleaning service tanker ₹50,000 for illegally discharging untreated wastewater collected from factories directly into the Ukkadam Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

The toxic water was let out into the tanks of the STP, without availing of the permission of the Corporation at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Further, a case has been registered by the police and legal action will be taken, according to a release.

Further, Corporation Commissioner M. Pratap said in a statement that if toxic waste water from factories or commercial establishments is released into the STP, henceforth hefty fines and strict legal action will be taken.

