Coimbatore Corpn. exploring alternative locations for makeshift vegetable markets

The makeshift wholesale vegetable market functioning out of the bus stand on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore.

COIMBATORE

15 May 2020 23:00 IST

The markets are now functioning out of bus stands

Coimbatore Corporation officials are looking at alternative venues to house the makeshift vegetable markets that are functioning from various bus stands in the city.

At present, the markets are functioning at the Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand, Ukkadam Bus Stand, Singanallur Bus Stand, Mettupalayam Road Bus Stand and a government school premises on Alagesan Road.

The Corporation threw open the bus stands for markets during the COVID-19 lockdown to ensure easy availability of vegetables to the public and adherence to personal distancing norms.

Now with the State Government signalling resumption of bus service and the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation getting ready to operate the buses, the Corporation was forced to look for alternative locations for the markets, sources said. The Corporation was looking at the exhibition ground on Dr. Nanjappa Road as the alternative to the makeshift market at the Town Bus Stand and Lorry Pet as the alternative for the market at the Ukkadam Bus Stand.

Likewise, the Corporation was looking at the Government College of Technology ground as the alternative site for the Dr. M.G.R. Wholesale Vegetable Market, which functioned out of the bus stand on Mettupalayam Road, said the sources. The market that functioned out of the school ground on Alagesan Road would continue to remain there. The Corporation that had shifted the Singanallur farmers’ market (Uzhavar Sandhai) to the Singanallur Bus Stand was looking at two possible venue to house the farmers, the sources said. After finalising the venues, the Corporation would inform the public.