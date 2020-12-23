Coimbatore Corpn. delays payment to water supply operation and maintenance contractor

Coimbatore

23 December 2020 00:31 IST

The civic body owes Suez India Pvt. Ltd., around ₹ 70 crore for 2019 and 2020

When it comes to paying contractors, Coimbatore Corporation, it appears, is in default.

Sources said that be it the solid waste management contractor, operating out of Vellalore, or the drinking water supply maintenance contractor, the Corporation has delayed payment.

At least with the solid waste management contractor, the Corporation has had a few disputes. But with the contractor in-charge of operating and maintaining drinking water supply in the old area – 60 wards, the Corporation had no dispute but still delayed payment.

Sources said the civic body owed the contractor, Suez India Pvt. Ltd., around ₹ 70 crore for 2019 and 2020.

At the start of the 24x7 drinking water supply project to revamp water distribution network in the 60 wards, the Corporation also handed over the operation and maintenance of the existing distribution network to the company.

This was in January 2019.

Since then, the Corporation had not paid the contractor company, which had taken over the responsibility of attending to leaks and regulating supply to various areas.

To operate and maintain the water supply, the contractor company had deployed around 150 valve operators, fitters, helpers and engineers at the over-head tanks.

The sources said the contractor company’s labour deployment was far higher than what the Corporation had deployed.

The Corporation had since moved its staff to added areas.

Since January 2019, the company had attended to 10,500 leaks and improved water supply in several pockets in the city while carrying out repair work.

But with the Corporation delaying payment, it was becoming difficult for the company to retain the labour to carry out the maintenance work.

The sources said the Corporation had thus far not paid because it had to meet out the operation and maintenance charges from its revenue – tax, rent and lease collection. The slow pace of collection had impacted the payment.

But when it came to paying Suez India Pvt. Ltd. for the 24x7 drinking water supply project, the Corporation paid from the funds the Central and State governments had contributed and therefore there was not as much delay as paying the operation and maintenance charges.

With the 2020-21 financial year’s end only three months away and tax collection picking up, the sources said the Corporation would clear at least a part of the pending ₹ 70 crore.