Coimbatore Corpn. DC relieved of duty

17 September 2021 23:53 IST

Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara on Friday relieved Deputy Commissioner G. Vimalraj from Corporation services. In his proceedings, Mr Sunkara said he was relieving Mr. Vimalraj from duty for official reasons.

It was only on July 14 this year that Mr. Vimalraj, a district revenue officer-cadre officer, assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner.

