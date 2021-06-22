Coimbatore Corpn. cremates all bodies piled up in mortuary

COIMBATORE

22 June 2021 23:24 IST

Around the third week of May this year, the district administration reached out to the Coimbatore Corporation asking for steps to reduce the bodies piling up at the mortuary in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

That was the period that the city was in the grip of the second COVID-19 wave.

The Corporation under the then Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian assessed the situation and called for a meeting with the management of the NGOs or trusts that managed its 11 crematoria in the city.

By June 22, the Corporation had cremated all bodies the had piled up at the mortuary at the two government hospitals and attended to the bodies that arrived every day ever since.

The Corporation sources said, at the time of starting the task, the mortuary was full with 25 bodies and was getting more than 50 a day.

To the managements of the NGOs or trusts, the Corporation said crematoria should start functioning at 6 a.m. and finish work by 10 p.m. Prior to this, the crematoria stopped taking bodies after 6 p.m.

The Corporation also posted its men in each of the 11 crematoria for coordination, the sources said and added that it also deployed vehicles for transporting the bodies to the crematoria.

And before lifting the bodies, the Corporation informed the kin of the deceased so that a maximum of two persons were present to oversee the process and complete formalities.

At the mortuary too, the Corporation worked in tandem with the two government hospitals for seamless transportation of bodies.

After putting in place the system, the Corporation had cremated more than 1,500 bodies. This included cremation of bodies that arrived a day earlier or in the morning.

Death certificates

As a part of this process, the Corporation also uploaded on its website the death certificates of those cremated, the sources said.