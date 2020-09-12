Coimbatore Corpn continuing quarantine on Gandhipuram street troubles residents

12 September 2020 08:42 IST

It has been 29 days since the Coimbatore Corporation erected barricades at the Gandhipuram Fifth Street Extension- 100 Feet Road Junction. The extended restriction on movement has troubled the residents, who say they want the corporation to either offer an acceptable explanation or remove the barricades.

The corporation had barricaded the southern side of the Gandhipuram Fifth Street Extension on August 14 after more than 50 employees of a nearby jewellery showroom had tested positive. Soon after barricading the street, the corporation had conducted medial camp and disinfection drive.

The street residents, none of who had tested positive after the August 14 incident, drove to the northern end of the road to proceed to various parts of the city.

They continued to do so hoping that the corporation would remove the poles and sheets it had used to quarantine the place. And, they had renewed the hopes for almost twice the official quarantine period. It had been over 28 days and the civic body had no credible explanation to offer, rued resident P. Rajendran. There were more than 100 houses and as many commercial establishments. All of them suffered because of the barricade, rued the resident.

The residents were forced to use neighbouring street to reach even the bus stop that was right next to the junction.

And, using alternative routes was not only cumbersome it was inconvenient as well because of the presence of liquor shops, complained X. Felix, another resident.

Mr. Rajendran added that the presence of stockists of computer hardware and electronic goods on the street meant movement of goods carriers. With only one entry and exit, the vehicles added to the traffic congestion in the area.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam urban district secretary R.R. Mohankumar, who had taken up the issue said he bringing the extended quarantine to the notice of the Corporation Commissioner, assistant commissioner of the zone concerned and even Coimbatore South MLA had not yielded the desired result.

The delay in removing the barricade only suggested that there was something more than what met the eye. If the district administration or the corporation did not act, the party would mobilise people to stage a protest, he warned.