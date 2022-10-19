Coimbatore Corpn. conservancy workers to go on strike again from Oct. 25

Corporation conservancy workers who have been working as contractual labourers have planned to go on an indefinite strike from October 25 demanding a solution to various grievances.

The workers, who went on a strike for two days earlier this month have planned to resume it, as the grievances put forth by them are yet to be considered. The previous strike was called off based on the promise made by the district administration and the Corporation that a resolution would be introduced in the council meeting to implement their demands.

On Wednesday, Mayor Kalpana Ananda Kumar moved a resolution recommending a wage hike for the workers. The resolution was passed and it would be forwarded to the State Government for approval.

Opposing this, hundreds of conservancy workers gathered in front of the Corporation office. They alleged that the resolution passed by the council was “meaningless”.

Era. Tamilnadu Selvam, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Scavengers General Employees Union said, the major demands such as an increase in daily wages, regularisation of employment for the contractual laboureres, and bonus for Deepavali did not have any direct mention in the resolution. Calling it a “weak resolution,” the joint union of 11 associations has planned to go on an indefinite strike from October 25.