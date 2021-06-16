Coimbatore Corpn. Commissioner inspects development works

He visits tanks where various facilities are being created

Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara on Wednesday visited Ukkadam Periyakulam, Selva Chinthamani and Valankulam tanks, where the civic body had taken up development and rejuvenation works under the Smart Cities Mission, said a release from the civic body.

He went around the tanks, saw the bicycling and walking tracks, open air auditorium, play area, place for eateries, boat jetty, open air gyms, watch tower and other facilities that the civic body had created.

He then went to the Kembatty Colony Higher Seconary School to interact with frontline workers who were going door-to-door for fever survey.

He then asked the workers to get vaccinated at once, the press release from the corporation added.