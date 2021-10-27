Coimbatore Corpn. Commissioner conducts grievances redress meet

Coimbatore

27 October 2021 23:49 IST

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara on Wednesday conducted a grievances redress meet for residents in the 20 wards in South Zone. Members of the public submitted 32 petitions regarding issues related to the departments such as engineering, revenue, town planning and health, the civic body said in a release. The Commissioner asked the officials concerned to act on the petitions.

