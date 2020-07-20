Coimbatore Corpn. closes UPHC after worker tests COVID-19 positive

COIMBATORE

20 July 2020 20:12 IST

Coimbatore Corporation has closed down the urban primary health centre (UPHC) on Vysial Street, popularly Kurangu Set hospital or VVS hospital, after a worker there tested positive on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the centre was shut down to carry out disinfection.

The impact of the suspension of medical services at the health centre was that the Corporation could not conduct in time the fever clinic it was supposed to hold at the T.K. Market on Monday morning.

Advertising

Advertising

By early Monday evening, the workers had not turned up for the fever clinic citing the suspension of service. The Corporation said a medical team from the health centre on Raja Street would hold the clinic.

The T.K. Market All Vegetable Traders’ Association president M. Rajendran said the traders were anxious to have themselves tested after one of their own was reported COVID-19 positive.

In a COVID-19 related development, the Corporation had decided to impose restriction on movement of people in and around Sukhrawarpet after the area saw more than 10 cases.

Sources familiar with the development said the Corporation would erect sheets across lanes in the area and was in discussion with the Coimbatore City Police regarding traffic diversion.

They said that the Corporation had also planned to shut down Gandhipuram Seventh, Eighth and Ninth Cross streets to restrict the movement of people to the mobile phone shops there. The restriction would be in such a way that the civic body would allow access to the shops only by foot.

The Corporation was also in talks with the mobile traders’ association to explore the possibility of its members opening shops on alternate days to prevent over crowding.

Starting Tuesday or Wednesday, police personnel would accompany the Coimbatore Corporation’s COVID-19 flying squad.

According to Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath, the civic body had asked for police personnel to accompany the squads to enforce effective imposition of COVID-19 safety precautions. The police had agreed to spare 20 personnel and they would soon join the flying squad.

The arrangement would be something like the election-time arrangement with the two agencies working together. The Corporation had around 20-plus squads and they would rush to areas where nodal officers report COVID-19 violations or absence of quarantined persons at their houses.