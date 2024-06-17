Coimbatore Corpn. closes open drains following incident of woman falling in

Following an incident where a woman fell into an open storm water drain situated on 100 ft road in Gandhipuram on Saturday, the Coimbatore Corporation closed two open drains on Monday using concrete lids.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drains had been opened by workers to remove silt in preparation for the monsoon, allowing rainwater to flow through without inundating the road. However, the drains were left open after the work was completed.

Though the woman escaped without injuries after falling into the drain, which was about three-and-a-half feet deep, shop owners expressed concern, stating that the open drains were hazardous and could cause injuries.

“We shut the drains as soon as we were notified of the incident. We have also instructed workers to close all drains after de-silting work is complete,” a senior official of the civic body said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.