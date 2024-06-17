Coimbatore Corpn. closes open drains following incident of woman falling in

Following an incident where a woman fell into an open storm water drain situated on 100 ft road in Gandhipuram on Saturday, the Coimbatore Corporation closed two open drains on Monday using concrete lids.

The drains had been opened by workers to remove silt in preparation for the monsoon, allowing rainwater to flow through without inundating the road. However, the drains were left open after the work was completed.

Though the woman escaped without injuries after falling into the drain, which was about three-and-a-half feet deep, shop owners expressed concern, stating that the open drains were hazardous and could cause injuries.

“We shut the drains as soon as we were notified of the incident. We have also instructed workers to close all drains after de-silting work is complete,” a senior official of the civic body said.