Coimbatore Corpn. calls for paid internships

Coimbatore

30 August 2020 22:45 IST

Coimbatore Corporation has asked fresh graduates to apply for a paid internship programme under ‘The Urban Learning Internship Program’ (TULIP), which is a joint venture between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and All India Council for Technical Education.

A release from the Corporation said to be eligible for the internship, the applicant must be an Indian citizen who had completed a graduate programme in the last 18 months in disciplines prescribed by the Smart Cities Mission.

The duration of the internship period is a year and came with a stipend of ₹ 7,000 a month for B.A. or B.Sc. graduates, ₹ 10,000 for engineering graduates, ₹ 15,000 for doctors and ₹ 8,000 for nurses.

The release said it was a good opportunity to experiment and learn in a complex urban environment that would help them get ready for the job market.

Last date

Those interested could get further details regarding the internship programme at http://internship.aicte-i

ndia.org. The last date for submission of application was September 15.