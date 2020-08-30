Coimbatore Corpn. calls for paid internships

Coimbatore Corporation has asked fresh graduates to apply for a paid internship programme under ‘The Urban Learning Internship Program’ (TULIP), which is a joint venture between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and All India Council for Technical Education.
A release from the Corporation said to be eligible for the internship, the applicant must be an Indian citizen who had completed a graduate programme in the last 18 months in disciplines prescribed by the Smart Cities Mission.
The duration of the internship period is a year and came with a stipend of ₹ 7,000 a month for B.A. or B.Sc. graduates, ₹ 10,000 for engineering graduates, ₹ 15,000 for doctors and ₹ 8,000 for nurses.
The release said it was a good opportunity to experiment and learn in a complex urban environment that would help them get ready for the job market.
Last date
Those interested could get further details regarding the internship programme at http://internship.aicte-i
ndia.org. The last date for submission of application was September 15.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath