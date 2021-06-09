Coimbatore Corpn. blocks part of street

The corporation has blocked a portion of a street in the centre of Nanjundapuram after 49 persons turned positive in the last three days. On Monday, the street saw 32 cases, Tuesday 16 and Wednesday one.

The corporation had taken around 45 persons to various COVID-19 Care Centres leaving the rest to remain in home isolation.

As this was a very long street, the civic body had placed barricades on that portion of the street that was necessary to prevent unnecessary movement of people.

The corporation had deployed health teams to collect samples from people who might have come in contact with the persons who had turned positive and conduct fever camps. Likewise, it had also deployed sanitation teams to disinfect the area.

The civic body had also made arrangements for supply of essential commodities to people within the barricaded area, Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said and added that the civic body was closely monitoring the situation.