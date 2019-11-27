Coimbatore corpn. asked to remove encroachments near railway station

Shops that dot the stretch between the Coimbatore Railway Junction on the south and State Bank of India on the north of State Bank Road have encroached upon the pedestrian pathway. There are 69 shops, most of which are eateries, and almost all of them have encroached upon the pathway, inconveniencing passengers exiting the Junction and commuters waiting at the bus stop, the Coimbatore District Railways and Airways Passenger Welfare Association has complained.

The Association representatives recently petitioned the Coimbatore Corporation at its weekly grievances redress day asking for relief.

The Association members say passengers are unable to walk freely to either catch taxis or auto rickshaws. The space for pedestrians to move around is further limited as most passengers carry luggage.

The encroachments are mostly in the form of stoves by the eateries or display shelves or billing desk by the shops.

The presence of stoves also pose a threat to the safety of commuters.

In a recent instance, hot oil from a stove in one of the eateries splashed on a Coimbatore District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum member as he was walking past the shops, says a Forum staff, adding several pedestrians have also suffered burns because of the hot oil splash.

The shops are on the Coimbatore Athar Jamaath Pallivasal Matrum Kabrustan land and mosque administration collects the rent.

A member of the mosque administration says the managing committee has been repeatedly asking the shopkeepers to not encroach upon the pedestrian pathway. The shopkeepers oblige but only for a few hours or at the maximum, a day.

There is nothing much the committee can do beyond asking the shopkeepers, because they retort asking if the Corporation is interested in removing the encroachments, let it do so.

The Association says the Corporation should immediately remove the encroachments because the absence of adequate space on the pathway forces pedestrians and commuters to walk on the State Bank Road causing traffic congestion.

Almost every hour from 5 a.m. the State Bank Road witnesses congestion, it adds.

Corporation officials say there is very little the civic body can do for it is the State Highways Department that maintains the Road.

If the Department requests the civic body for help to remove the encroachments, the latter is more than willing to help.