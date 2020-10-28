Coimbatore continues to witness fall in cases

As many as 685 persons recovered from COVID-19 and returned to their homes in Coimbatore district on Wednesday, three times higher than the number of new cases reported on the day.

The 218 new cases reported on Wednesday took the district’s tally to 42,516.

The Health Department on Wednesday said that seven more COVID-19 patients from Coimbatore district succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 547.

The department is expecting a steady decline in the daily caseload, which according to officials may fall below the 200-mark this week.

Tiruppur district reported two deaths and 96 cases, taking the district’s overall tally to 12,397 cases.

On Tuesday, two men from the district, aged 78 and 66, died at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, the media bulletin said. Out of 12,397 cases, 976 were active and 11,234 patients have recovered. Tiruppur district reported 187 deaths in total.

On Wednesday, 111 patients from the district were discharged from various hospitals.

Erode district reported 155 new cases taking the district’s tally to 10,015. While 106 persons were discharged, 801 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem reported 147 new cases taking the district’s tally to 26,838. While 186 persons were discharged, 1,737 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll in the district to 411.

Namakkal district reported 52 cases taking the district’s tally to 8,887. As many as 121 persons were discharged, while 646 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 94.

In the Nilgiris, 30 people tested positive. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 6,520. The death toll in the district stands at 38 while 277 people are undergoing treatment. Krishnagiri recorded 27 COVID cases while Dharmapuri recorded 25 cases.