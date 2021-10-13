‘Coimbatore continues to remain first in vaccinating eligible population’

COIMBATORE

13 October 2021 23:54 IST

Minister inaugurates Special Neonatal Care Unit at CMCH

With 93 % of the eligible population in Coimbatore district receiving its first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the district administration is on the efforts to identify the remaining 7 %, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian here on Wednesday.

The Minister said that Coimbatore district continued to lead in terms of vaccinating the highest percentage of its population aged above 18 in the State. About 37 % of the eligible population in the district had received its second dose, while the State’s average stood at 24 %, he said.

“Now the authorities are trying to identify the 7% of population that is yet to take its first dose and the 63 % that has to take its second dose in Coimbatore district. Vehicles have been launched to conduct door-to-door survey in the five zones in the Corporation limits and to identify the remaining population,” said Mr. Subramanian after inaugurating a Special Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Coimbatore has an estimated population of 38,67,926, out of which 27,07,550 are aged above 18.

The new SNCU, built at a cost of ₹ 1.5 core, has a capacity to take care of 90 newborns. It is equipped with facilities including ventilator, phototherapy, continuous positive airway pressure.

The Minister said that the SNCU would be beneficial to newborns from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts who need special care. “Around 40 to 50 newborns are brought to CMCH from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts a day. Out of them, seven to eight have low birth weight due to various factors. The SNCU will be beneficial to such newborns,” he said.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam, CMCH Dean A. Nirmala, Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna and senior officials were present.