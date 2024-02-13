GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore consumer forum seeks restrictions on manufacturing high-speed motorcycles

February 13, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) has appealed to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to impose restrictions on the manufacturing of high-speed motorcycles, citing existing speed regulations on Indian roads and alarming rate of accidents.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of CCC, said in a letter to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari that the highest speed limit permitted for motor bikes in India, even in expressways, is just 80 kmph. However, motor bikes are permitted to be manufactured, capable of attaining speed above 300 kmph with 1,000 CC, which is a paradoxical situation.

According to him, the government’s policy is indirectly satisfying the speed craziness of youth, encouraging violation of speed limit rules on roads causing accidents even involving unfortunate public on the road and contributing to loss of lives.

ALSO READ
Two-wheelers claimed highest number of lives in accidents in 2021: NCRB report

As per government statistics, overspeeding was a major killer, accounting to 71.2 % of the persons killed, under the category of traffic rule violations in 2022. Among the 74,897 deaths due to road traffic accidents in 2022, two-wheelers recorded the highest share of over 44.5%.

The letter stated that road accident victims largely constitute young people and they accounted for around 66.5% of accident deaths in the past five years.

When the government permits manufacturing and selling of such high speed bikes in India, it should expect that such bikes with high speed would be used on the roads. Such high-speed two-wheelers are being sold for a high price and they are permitted to be used on all public roads.

ALSO READ
Data | In 2021, over 1.5 lakh died in road accidents, most were young men speeding on two-wheelers

The consumer body wanted the government to ban such high-speed bikes on all roads, except racing tracks. Also, it wanted that motorbikes may be permitted to be manufactured for use in India with a reasonable speed capacity of less than 100 kmph, since maximum permitted even in expressway is only 80 kmph.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.