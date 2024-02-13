Coimbatore consumer forum seeks restrictions on manufacturing high-speed motorcycles

February 13, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) has appealed to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to impose restrictions on the manufacturing of high-speed motorcycles, citing existing speed regulations on Indian roads and alarming rate of accidents.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of CCC, said in a letter to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari that the highest speed limit permitted for motor bikes in India, even in expressways, is just 80 kmph. However, motor bikes are permitted to be manufactured, capable of attaining speed above 300 kmph with 1,000 CC, which is a paradoxical situation.

According to him, the government’s policy is indirectly satisfying the speed craziness of youth, encouraging violation of speed limit rules on roads causing accidents even involving unfortunate public on the road and contributing to loss of lives.

As per government statistics, overspeeding was a major killer, accounting to 71.2 % of the persons killed, under the category of traffic rule violations in 2022. Among the 74,897 deaths due to road traffic accidents in 2022, two-wheelers recorded the highest share of over 44.5%.

The letter stated that road accident victims largely constitute young people and they accounted for around 66.5% of accident deaths in the past five years.

When the government permits manufacturing and selling of such high speed bikes in India, it should expect that such bikes with high speed would be used on the roads. Such high-speed two-wheelers are being sold for a high price and they are permitted to be used on all public roads.

The consumer body wanted the government to ban such high-speed bikes on all roads, except racing tracks. Also, it wanted that motorbikes may be permitted to be manufactured for use in India with a reasonable speed capacity of less than 100 kmph, since maximum permitted even in expressway is only 80 kmph.