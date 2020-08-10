Coimbatore Consumer Cause opposes monthly EB billing

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause, a consumer organisation, has opposed plans by the government to switch over to monthly billing system for domestic electricity consumers instead of the current bi-monthly system.
Secretary of the organisation, K. Kathirmathiyon, said in a press release, “We strongly oppose the suggestion since the demand was made by some people who misunderstood the Tariff Order and are under the wrong impression that if bills are paid monthly instead of the present bi-monthly billing, consumers would save huge amount. But it is totally wrong and the fact is that not even a single paisa could be saved by the public.”
He said the public will only face difficulties if the billing is changed to monthly system. In all the Tariff Orders of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, it is said that tariff is specified for monthly billing. For the bi-monthly billing the slab rate is just double and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation is following the same.
If it is monthly billing, the consumers should pay the amount every month. Many institutions collect service charges per bill for payment of EB bills. Instead of one service charge for two months’ bill, the consumers will have to pay two service charges for monthly bill, ie., for two months.
The Tangedco will have to recruit more assessors and personnel for cash counters, he said.
